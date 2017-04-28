Little Rock to hold special meeting at which mayor, police will discuss violent crime increase

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner will give a presentation to Mayor Mark Stodola and the city board of directors Sunday afternoon on the increase of violent crime, according to city officials.

In the meeting, which will be held at 3 p.m. in City Hall at 500 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, Buckner and City Manager Bruce T. Moore will discuss police efforts and strategies used to investigate the crime and the “new initiatives that are planned” to address the uptick, a news release from the City of Little Rock said.

“The recent retaliatory shootings in Little Rock have justifiably upset our community,” Stodola said in the release. “We are committed to finding answers to bring a stop to this violence and we want to let the public know what the City is doing about it.”

Moore said in the release that officials “felt it was important to share with the public that we hear their concern.”

There have been 19 homicides so far this year in Little Rock. As of Thursday, there had been 10 more homicides recorded this year than for the same period last year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The Police Department had recorded 67 nonfatal shootings as of April 17, a 91 percent increase compared with the 35 logged by the same date last year.

