Home / Latest News /
No guns allowed at Trump's speech before NRA
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
No guns at a gun convention? That seems contradictory but at least for the forum where President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association, attendees aren't allowed to bring in firearms.
Guns are allowed in most public places in Georgia, including the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta where the NRA is holding its annual meeting through the weekend. But as with most presidential appearances, firearms aren't allowed.
The NRA was providing lockers for free so people could stow their firearms while inside the room where Trump was to speak Friday afternoon.
Also, each person entering the hall at the center had to go through metal detectors and have bags inspected.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: No guns allowed at Trump's speech before NRA
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
GoBigRed says... April 28, 2017 at 11:26 a.m.
Will NRA members protest?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.