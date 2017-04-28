Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:46 a.m.

No guns allowed at Trump's speech before NRA

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, before signing an Antiquities Executive Order. The president is asking for a review of the designation of tens of millions of acres of land as &quot;national monuments.&quot; (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

No guns at a gun convention? That seems contradictory but at least for the forum where President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association, attendees aren't allowed to bring in firearms.

Guns are allowed in most public places in Georgia, including the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta where the NRA is holding its annual meeting through the weekend. But as with most presidential appearances, firearms aren't allowed.

The NRA was providing lockers for free so people could stow their firearms while inside the room where Trump was to speak Friday afternoon.

Also, each person entering the hall at the center had to go through metal detectors and have bags inspected.

GoBigRed says... April 28, 2017 at 11:26 a.m.

Will NRA members protest?

