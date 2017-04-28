Point guard transfer on visit to Fayetteville

Point guard Jalen Harris, who is expected to transfer from the University of New Mexico, arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday for the start of his official visit and is expected to leave Saturday.

Harris, 6-2, 156 pounds, started 18 of 31 games as a freshman and averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His parents accompanied him on the trip.

Should he choose Arkansas, he would have to sit a year and would be eligible to play in the 2018-2019 season.