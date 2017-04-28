Police: 2 men kill each other over marijuana fight on 4/20

CLOVIS, N.M. — Two men found dead on marijuana culture's high holiday are accused of arguing about their portions of pot and then killing each other.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported that Friday that police have completed a week-long investigation into the deaths.

The victims are 43-year-old David "Bo Bo" Lopez and 25-year-old Carlos Gallegos.

Clovis Police Capt. Roman Romero said Lopez was found in an apartment building with a single gunshot to his buttocks. He said Gallegos was found in a car a few blocks away with a stab wound to his neck.

Witnesses told police that a fist fight started April 20 after Lopez and Gallegos argued over marijuana. They told police Gallegos left with his hand on his neck and returned with a gun before firing it twice.