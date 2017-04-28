Home / Latest News /
Police investigate why someone is shaving other people's cats
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.
WAYNESBORO, Va. — Why would someone go around shaving other people's cats?
The mystery has the attention of police in Waynesboro, a small city in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley where someone has been taking cats and precisely shaving their underbellies or legs. It's happened to seven cats since December.
Police Capt. Kelly Walker said Friday that all the cats have been returned otherwise unharmed, but some seem bothered. Walker says all the cats clearly had owners — they were well-groomed and wearing collars. He says police aren't sure what crime has been committed, but the owners "would just like it to stop."
Walker says he learned of the feline barbering spree this week when a resident asked if he could post notices asking anyone with information to contact police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police investigate why someone is shaving other people's cats
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.