Police: Investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Arkansas street
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead in a Hot Springs street early Friday, police said.
The Hot Springs Police Department responded to a welfare check around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Central Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the southbound lane, according to a statement.
The death is being investigated as possibly traffic-related, authorities said.
The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
