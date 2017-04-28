Police: Investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Arkansas street

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead in a Hot Springs street early Friday, police said.

The Hot Springs Police Department responded to a welfare check around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the southbound lane, according to a statement.

The death is being investigated as possibly traffic-related, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.