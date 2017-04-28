Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Arkansas street

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.


An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead in a Hot Springs street early Friday, police said.

The Hot Springs Police Department responded to a welfare check around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the southbound lane, according to a statement.

The death is being investigated as possibly traffic-related, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Arkansas street

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online