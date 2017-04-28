Police: North Little Rock man says he fled to get vehicle home to girlfriend before being arrested

While fleeing police early Friday, a man led authorities to his North Little Rock home to drop off his car for his girlfriend because he knew he'd be arrested, officials said.

A Pulaski County deputy spotted a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic driving at a high rate of speed in the 9100 block of Arkansas 161 around 1:50 a.m., according to a report.

The deputy followed the vehicle, and the Sonic pulled over in a liquor store parking lot but then quickly got on the highway again, officials said.

Authorities tailed the Sonic to a home on Shannon Drive in North Little Rock, the report said. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Stanley Turner Jr., got out, ran to an apartment door and tried to get inside, police said.

The deputy pulled Turner from the door and got him to the ground, the report said.

When the official asked Turner why he fled, the 30-year-old reportedly responded that he wanted to get the car home to his girlfriend because he had warrants and knew he would go to jail.

The car was released on scene to his girlfriend, the registered owner, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Turner was arrested on an unspecified warrant charge as well as charges of fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly after 3 a.m.