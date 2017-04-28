Robbers in Little Rock take pickup while man airs up his tire, police say

A Little Rock man was robbed of his truck while he was putting air in its tire Friday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old told police he was inflating the tire while stopped at Sharks Fish & Chicken at 1423 W. Roosevelt Rd. around 12:45 a.m. Friday when a black four-door Chrysler with six people inside pulled up next to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A male walked up to him, pointed a silver gun at the man and said, “Give me your truck,” the report said. The robber then took the 51-year-old’s keys.

The robber was described as a skinny black male wearing a dark hoodie who stood between 5 foot 9 and 6 feet tall and weighed around 175 pounds.

No arrests have been made and police have not located the stolen vehicle.