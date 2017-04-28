Severe storms possible in part of Arkansas, weather service says

A warm front will bring chances for severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds to part of Arkansas Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Charles Dalton said the front will move north through the state throughout the day, bringing storms to the northern part of Arkansas Friday evening. He estimated that the storms would begin around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Friday and continue through midnight.

The main threats from this set of storms are large hail and damaging winds, Dalton said, though there is also a potential for tornadoes and flooding. Several inches of rain are expected, so river flooding and flash flooding are possible, the meteorologist said.

The severe weather risk for the rest of the state was lower, according to the National Weather Service, but Dalton said other parts of the state may see their share of storms Saturday as a cold front comes in from the west.

A flash flood watch was in effect for roughly the northern two-thirds of the state. Rainfall totals during the weekend were expected to range from up to 4 inches in Little Rock to up to 8 inches in parts of Northwest Arkansas.