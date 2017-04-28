Style: The newest things in kitchen design

At a different time in our country, when it was more popularly accepted that “children should be seen and not heard,” kitchens were to be neither seen nor heard.

Tucked into tiny spaces behind closed doors, the residential kitchen was purely functional and the exclusive domain of homemakers and domestic helpers. The idea that it would become the most important and celebrated space in a home would have been unfathomable.

But that’s exactly what has happened, writes designer Vern Yip in Style. See Saturday’s Style for his list of best new products in kitchen design.