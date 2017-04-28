The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 27, 2017

JUSTICE COURTNEY HUDSON GOODSON

CV-16-697. Helena Country Club v. Billy Ray Brocato d/b/a Splash Pool & Spa, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle the record. Hart, Wood, and Womack, JJ., dissent.

CV-16-934. Keep Our Dollars in Independence County and Carol Crosby v. Tracey Mitchell, in Her Official Capacity as County Clerk; Candy Allison Konkler; and State of Arkansas, from Independence County Circuit Court. Appeal and cross-appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE JOSEPHINE LINKER HART

CR-16-809. Marvin Stanton v. State, from Miller County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-16-606. Robert Lee Sandrelli v. State, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-16-969. Jimmy C. Morris Jr. v. State, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Baker, Hart, and Womack, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.

