Teen arrested in fatal shooting at high-rise near Little Rock mall

Police have arrested a 17-year-old on charges tied to a fatal shooting Wednesday inside a high-rise apartment in midtown Little Rock near Park Plaza.

The Little Rock Police Department said Friday that Ronterio Claybrook faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery and will be charged as an adult.

Authorities were called to Midtown Park Apartments at 6115 W. Markham St. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Two teenagers had been shot in the building. One was found dead in the stairwell while the other was taken to a hospital for injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore identified Claybrook as the teen who was injured. He said Claybrook was booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday after being released from the hospital.

Police have said they believe Claybrook and the teen who was killed were attempting to rob a resident of the building when gunfire was exchanged.

The resident suffered a minor foot injury from the gunfire, Moore said. He said he believed it was a graze wound and it did not require hospitalization.

The prosecutor is continuing to review the case and hasn't made a determination whether the resident will face any charges, Moore said Friday.

Police have not released the name of the teen who was killed. He was also 17.