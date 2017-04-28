U.S. urges new sanctions on North Korea, warns of catastrophe

UNITED NATIONS — The United States called for new sanctions on North Korea on Friday and threatened to punish international companies doing banned business with the nation's nuclear and missile programs. Doing nothing could be "catastrophic," top diplomat Rex Tillerson told a special U.N. Security Council session he chaired.

Amid council members' warning about the potential for conflict, Tillerson urged tougher action from China, North Korea's main trading partner. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi countered that a solution doesn't lie with Beijing and suggested resuming a long-stalled dialogue with Pyongyang.

North Korea may already be able to strike its U.S.-allied neighbors with a nuclear-tipped missile. It could develop the capability to target the U.S. mainland by the end of President Donald Trump's first term.

Tillerson's goals Friday were two-fold: stricter global enforcement of existing sanctions on North Korea and strengthening the international resolve on North Korea so it eventually disarms. He dangled the possibility of counteracting "North Korean aggression with military action if necessary," a threat Trump administration officials had been unusually vocal in making until recent days.

"Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences," Tillerson said.

Tensions on and around the divided Korean Peninsula are running high. Hoping to deter North Korea from more nuclear and missile testing, the U.S. has sent a group of American warships led by an aircraft carrier to the region. North Korea this week conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast.

China's Wang warned that "use of force ... will only lead to bigger disasters" and urged the U.S. and ally South Korea to end military exercises.

