Arkansas star running back leaves practice in ambulance
By KURT VOIGT, AP Sports Writer
This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas star running back Rawleigh Williams has been removed from the field after an injury during the team's final spring practice.
The nature of the injury was not immediately clear. Trainers took off his jersey and pads before loading him onto a board and cart. The 5-foot-10, 226-pound junior was moving his fingers while being tended to.
Williams led Arkansas with 1,360 yards rushing last season. He broke his neck as a freshman in 2015.
Arkansas was practicing at the indoor Walker Pavilion after the school's spring game was canceled because of inclement weather.
JB23 says... April 29, 2017 at 3:14 p.m.
Pray for you RW3. Get well bro.
arkateacher54 says... April 29, 2017 at 3:52 p.m.
Not again. Hope he is OK
