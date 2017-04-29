Higher education notebook

ASU plans master's in athletic training

Arkansas State University will start its new master's degree program in athletic training.

The Jonesboro campus currently offers a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training, which is housed under the College of Education and Behavioral Science, but will phase that out. The new master's program -- which is now only offered by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- will be under Arkansas State's College of Nursing and Health Professions.

The university plans to hire one faculty member by July 1, 2018, for the new program.

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the new master's program earlier this month. About 70 percent of certified athletic trainers have a master's degree, according to the National Athletic Trainers' Association.

Arkansas State anticipates 12 students to enroll in the program starting in the summer of 2018. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in no particular field of study, but the university said required classes in some fields -- including biology and exercise science -- are more aligned with the master program's prerequisite requirements.

UCA, 2 colleges join in degree program

The University of Central Arkansas has partnered with two community colleges to help students finish a bachelor's degree in elementary or middle-level education.

The Conway university has created "2+2" agreements with North Arkansas College in Harrison and Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville for the programs.

Students who have completed an associate of science in education at North Arkansas or an associate of science in liberal arts and sciences at Northwest Arkansas are eligible for the transfer program. Students must be accepted into UCA and into UCA's Teacher Education program, must show proof of minimum ACT or SAT college entrance exams and must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 2.7.

North Arkansas will have to develop two courses, one in earth science and another in exceptional child, and will have to retool its child growth and development course, according to the agreement. Northwest Arkansas will have to add an earth science course.

The agreement will be in effect this fall, and any student currently attending either institution can start at any time, as long as he meets the requirements.

