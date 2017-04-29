Cycle wreck kills Arkansas man, 42
An Arkansas man died after his motorcycle slid off the road and sent him headfirst into a tree in Pulaski County on Friday morning, authorities said.
A witness told authorities he was driving behind a motorcycle on Rixey Road near the intersection with Arkansas 161 about 7:50 a.m., according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.
The motorcycle had been traveling about 40 mph, the witness said. As the driver approached a curve, he applied the brakes, and the rear tire locked up and sent the motorcycle into a skid, the witness told authorities.
Eventually, the motorcycle slid off the road and dug into the ground, causing the driver to go airborne, the report said. He was sent headfirst into a tree, the witness said.
Emergency personnel took the man, identified as 42-year-old Matthew Daniel of Sherwood, to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
