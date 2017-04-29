Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 19

Tammalyn Frazier, Little Rock, daughter.

April 20

Lillie and Justin Treas, Mabelvale, daughter.

April 21

Dorian Randolph and Michael Grayson, Stuttgart, son.

April 22

Erica Burnside, Little Rock, daughter.

April 24

Mary and Phillip Warfield, Little Rock, daughter.

April 25

Magen Belk and Andrew Estell, Houston, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Michael Engard, 23, of Jacksonville and Elizabeth Pollack, 22, of Little Rock.

Daniel Casillas, 35, and Megan Morris, 31, both of Little Rock.

Marcelino Moreira Ramirez, 22, of North Little Rock and Rebecca Parker, 21, of Maumelle.

Brandon Eackles, 29, and Patrice Gilmore, 33, both of Little Rock.

Steven Schmidt, 57, and Catherine Schmidt, 55, both of Indianapolis.

Thomas Johnston, 70, and Mona Webb, 62, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Lawrence, 28, and Jennifer Mcdowell, 27, both of Omaha, Neb..

Michael Waldron, 31, and Amber Lewis, 26, both of Little Rock.

Cameron Calvert, 19, and Malee Hall, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Jason Kinard, 31, and Jodi Standridge, 23, both of Sherwood.

Corduro Jackson, 28, and Danielle Holiday, 27, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Husband, 22, of Little Rock Air Force Base and Shiloh White, 28, of Grand Junction, Colo.

Divorces

FILED

17-1674. Corey Hall v. Lisa Hall.

17-1675. Justin House v. Kayla House.

17-1676. Tiffany Denny v. Christopher Denny.

17-1677. Joy Figarsky v. Edward Figarsky.

17-1678. Luz Evangelista v. Oreb Flores.

17-1682. Kerrin McCoy v. Grady McCoy.

17-1683. Michael Hamilton v. Nikki Hamilton.

17-1685. Rickey Franklin v. Gwinzy Franklin.

17-1686. Erica Ivy v. Laura Govia.

17-1689. Tony Onwudinjo Martins v. Daniel Onwudinjo.

17-1690. Misty Eubanks v. Steven Eubanks.

17-1697. Derek Middleton v. Sarah Middleton.

GRANTED

14-4122. Janet Garrett v. Adam Garrett.

15-3039. Debra Huitt v. Michael Huitt.

16-4535. Marilyn Baker v. Joe Baker.

17-792. Katie Cervantes v. Enrique Carvantes.

