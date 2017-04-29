Little Rock police rule two January deaths homicides

Two deaths in January in Little Rock have been ruled homicides, including one involving a 4-month-old boy who died and was later found to have high levels of Benadryl in his system, authorities said.

The baby was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital the night of Jan. 19 and later pronounced dead, a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said.

A caretaker said the child had been sick and was given medication, according to the release. On March 16, the medical examiner’s office told police the child’s death had been ruled a homicide due to Benadryl toxicity.

Police said they interviewed the child’s caretakers and witnesses. A case file will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated case on Jan. 18, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Boulevard Avenue, according to a police news release. They found Zayana Coakley, 18, of Little Rock shot in the head, the release said.

Coakley died of her injuries at UAMS Medical Center. Witnesses reportedly told police the shooting was accidental. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, the release said, and the prosecutor said the shooting was accidental. No criminal charges will be filed, police said.

Police also determined that a February death was a methamphetamine overdose, and not a homicide, as was originally thought. That incident took place in the 2800 block of Broadway Street on Feb. 21.

These changes bring Little Rock’s 2017 homicide count to 20.