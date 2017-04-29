Little Rock police arrest 17-year-old in high-rise shooting near Park Plaza mall

Police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old in a fatal shooting earlier this week at a high-rise apartment building near Park Plaza in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department said Friday that Ronterio Claybrooks faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery and will be charged as an adult.

Authorities were called to Midtown Park Apartments at 6115 W. Markham St. about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Two teenagers had been shot in the building. One was found dead in the stairwell while the other was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to an arrest report, 17-year-old Nigel Jackson was killed in the shooting.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said the injured teen, Claybrooks, was booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday after being released from the hospital.

Claybrooks and Jackson were said to be attempting to rob a resident of the building when gunfire was exchanged, according to the arrest report.

The resident suffered a minor foot injury from the gunfire, Moore said. He said he believed it was a graze wound, and it did not require hospitalization.

The prosecutor is continuing to review the case and hasn't made a determination whether the resident will face any charges, Moore said Friday.

