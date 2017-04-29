Body found in wooded area believed to be that of missing Arkansas boy

Authorities in Arkansas have found a body they believe belongs to a 9-year-old boy who had been missing since earlier this week.

Officials found the body they believe to be Reilly Scarbrough shortly before noon Saturday in a “heavily wooded area” west of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Polk County sheriff’s office. Three other members of Reilly's family, including his mother and 2-year-old sister, have also been found dead this week.

Authorities found Reilly's body with help from Brian Bliss Travis, who is currently incarcerated in the Polk County jail on unrelated charges, the news release said.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said in the release that he anticipates that Bliss will face capital murder charges in this case.

The release did not indicate whether Bliss would face charges in the deaths of Reilly’s mother, sister and great-uncle, who were all also found dead.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Reilly’s mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, of Mena was found Tuesday afternoon in a creek southeast of Cove. His sister, 2-year-old Acelynn Wester, was found Friday in a heavily wooded area southeast of Cove and his great-uncle, Steven J. Payne, 66, was discovered at his home in Hatfield Thursday, about 3 miles north of Cove.