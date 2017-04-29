YANKEES

Gregorius returns

NEW YORK -- Back in the Yankees clubhouse, Didi Gregorius said he expected New York's success in his absence.

The shortstop was activated from the disabled list after recovering from a strained right shoulder, an injury sustained while playing for the Netherlands in last month's World Baseball Classic. He was in the lineup at shortstop and batted sixth against Baltimore on Friday night.

"Everybody saw what we did last year in the second half," he said.

Right fielder Aaron Judge dropped one slot to seventh in the batting order and first baseman Greg Bird to eighth.

"I tried to keep the lineup fairly similar. I think we've done a pretty good job of scoring runs with this lineup," Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said. "And I wanted to divide the left-handers up."

Among the lefties, left fielder Brett Gardner led off, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury hit cleanup and Bird batted eighth.

Gregorius hit .444 (8 for 18) during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League.

To clear a roster spot, infielder Pete Kozma was designated for assignment. He was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees.

Ronald Torreyes was the Yankees' primary shortstop during Gregorius' absence and hit .308 with one home run and 13 RBI.

"Torreyes now will become what he was designed to be," Girardi said. "He'll play everywhere -- I told him second, short, left, third, right."

ORIOLES

Rickard back from DL

NEW YORK -- The Baltimore Orioles activated outfielder Joey Rickard from the 10-day disabled list and started him Friday in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Rickard batted leadoff Friday night at Yankee Stadium and played left field.

Rickard has been out with a sprained left finger. He was 0 for 6 in four games for Baltimore before getting hurt.

Left-hander Paul Fry was sent back to Class AAA Norfolk earlier in the week.

RANGERS

Dyson back in bullpen

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sam Dyson is back in the Texas Rangers bullpen for the first time since losing his closer role and going on the disabled list.

Dyson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers optioned right-hander Anthony Bass to Class AAA Round Rock. Catcher Brett Nicholas was also reinstated from the DL and optioned to Round Rock, where right-hander A.J. Griffin was sent to start Friday night on an injury rehab assignment.

Dyson is 0-3 with a 27.00 ERA in six appearances this season for Texas, and has blown all three save opportunities. The right-hander bruised his right hand when giving up two runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss at Seattle on April 16.

Griffin (2-0, 4.11) had gout in his left ankle.

METS

Cespedes on 10-day DL

WASHINGTON -- The New York Mets placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

His absence is another blow to a team that has lost six consecutive, nine of 10 and fallen into last place in the NL East. He is hitting .270 with 6 home runs and 10 RBI.

"They didn't really see a lot," Manager Terry Collins said of Cespedes' MRI. "It's probably better news than we thought. It's still going to be awhile, obviously, but it's in a different part of (the hamstring) where the injury was last week."

The Mets also said Friday they have recalled left-hander Sean Gilmartin from Class AAA Las Vegas. He appeared in one game for the Mets this season.

Cespedes doubled in the fourth inning Thursday against Atlanta and limped into second. He needed help to reach the dugout.

On April 20, he left the game against Philadelphia because of a hamstring problem and returned to the lineup Wednesday.

"I haven't talked to him except after the game yesterday, and he's like everybody," Collins said. "We're all frustrated right now."

Collins also said pitcher Noah Syndergaard tossed Friday afternoon and could potentially pitch again as early as Sunday if the right-hander reported no discomfort. Syndergaard was scratched from his start Thursday because of biceps and shoulder discomfort.

WHITE SOX

Abreu out of lineup

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu is out of the starting lineup with a strained right hip flexor as the White Sox opened a 10-game road trip Friday night in Detroit.

Abreu suffered the injury Wednesday when he slipped while trying to field a ground ball. Abreu said in English on Friday afternoon that he feels "very good" and hopes to return to the lineup today. He said he would be ready to pinch hit Friday if the opportunity came up.

"If that moment shows up, I'm going to tell Ricky (Renteria), 'Hey, I'm ready. I'm ready for it,' " he said through a team interpreter.

BREWERS

Thames returns to lineup

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames is back in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night after leaving Wednesday's game with left hamstring tightness.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 home runs, appeared to be favoring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Cincinnati Reds batted in the eighth inning on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell talked with him near first base before the two walked off the field.

Thames, who returned to the majors this season after playing in South Korea for three years, said he first felt the tug on his left hamstring about a week ago, but played through the discomfort.

Counsell had little to say about Thames' condition before Friday night's game. He indicated that he didn't have to put much thought into reinserting Thames into the lineup.

"I didn't even think about it, really," he said.

When asked if Thames' hamstring is 100 percent, Counsell said: "He's playing."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/29/2017