100 years ago

April 29, 1917

HAMBURG -- More than 20 young men of Hamburg, all liable to military service under the plans now being considered in Congress, today replied to Senator W. F. Kirby's telegram to Van Buren people, in which he intimated that those who are urging him to support the president in his plans for military conscription or resign, are not among those who will do the fighting.

50 years ago

April 29, 1967

• Gov. Rockefeller declared Friday, "I think it is ridiculous for me not to have some administrative responsibilities with the highway department today." This was one of the statements made by him and former Gov. Sid McMath as they proposed that the department be placed back under the control of the governor. They also recommended that all departments, except possibly attorney general, be put under the direction of the governor. Rockefeller, McMath and former Lt. Gov. Nathan Gordon all appeared as witnesses before the Executive Branch Committee of the Constitutional Revision Study Commission.

25 years ago

April 29, 1992

• The brother of slain Arkansas State Police investigator Robert Klein said Tuesday that granting clemency to convicted murderer Steven Douglas Hill would be a travesty of justice. "It would be a slap in the face to anyone who has put on the uniform of the Arkansas State Police," Cordell Klein said at the second day of Hill's clemency hearings. Cordell Klein; his father, Dr. Cyrus Klein; and state police Capt. Conrad Pattillo all spoke in favor of carrying out Hill's death sentence.

10 years ago

April 29, 2007

• Despite missing out on a large portion of tax-increment financing for major developments, two North Little Rock projects still have green lights to proceed, some involved in those plans said Friday. However, they said the $150 million Shoppes at North Hills retail center that will include a Bass Pro Shops outdoors store will be affected to some extent by the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling Thursday that restricted the use of certain funds, as will a new mixed-use neighborhood development. The court's ruling, stemming from a Fayetteville case, protects property-tax revenue used for public schools. It will affect development efforts across Arkansas and will likely lead cities to scale back future developments while rethinking some still being planned.

Metro on 04/29/2017