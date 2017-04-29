Pine Bluff gunfire leaves 2 men dead

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after gunfire late Thursday left two men dead.

Officers were called shortly before midnight Thursday to Suzanne Apartments at 2123 S. Blake St. in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a news release.

One of the homicide victims, 26-year-old Cameron Haywood, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gun nearby. A few feet away, the second victim, 28-year-old Demarco Wylie, was found facedown in bushes with a black handgun underneath him, authorities said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

