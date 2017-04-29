Home / Latest News /
Police say 2 killed in Arkansas may have shot each other
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
Comment (1)
PINE BLUFF — Police in Pine Bluff say two men who died of apparent gunshot wounds may have shot each other.
Authorities say 28-year-old Dimarco Wylie and 26-year-old Cameron Haywood were pronounced dead following the shooting late Thursday night. Their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office Friday for autopsies.
Lt. David De Foor says officers who responded to reports of gunshots found two men lying near each other at an apartment building. Haywood was on his back by a stairway with blood coming from his head. A black and silver revolver was lying on the ground next to his left side. Wylie was found face down with a black handgun beneath him.
No suspects have been identified, and De Foor says it appears the victims may have shot each other.
Kharma says... April 29, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.
"By the sword you did your work, and by the sword you die."
Agamemnon
