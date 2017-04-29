Search for lost canoeist on Buffalo River starts again, stops

The search for a lost canoeist on the Buffalo River has again been suspended, officials say.

Rescue workers have been searching since Wednesday for a man whose canoe overturned while he was on the river, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A Buffalo National Park spokesman told the Democrat-Gazette that four men got on the river at Kyles Landing in Newton County Wednesday morning and two made it out safely. A third man was found cold but in “good condition” around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesman said, but the fourth is still missing.

After suspending the search Friday due to high water levels, officials started searching again Saturday, according to a National Park Service news release. Two boats were sent out and workers checked river banks and shallows, looking for the man, the release said. Rescue workers had to suspend the search around 2:30 p.m. due to the “onset of very heavy rains, thunder and dense fog,” according to the release.

The National Park Service asked visitors to be careful near “the river and at water crossings.” In the release, it noted that rafters got on the Buffalo River near Ponca yesterday and hikers arrived at the Lost Valley Trail today, in spite of weather conditions.