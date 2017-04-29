Storms flood Northwest Arkansas

3:42 p.m.

Both the Washington County and Benton County Sheriff's Offices have updated road conditions and closures available via their Facebook pages.

In Washington County, officials are reporting Ball Street in Johnson is flooded; Callihan Loop is flooded; Ash Street in Farmington is closed; Van Asche is flooded; Clear Water Lane is blocked by a tree; and South Mally Wagnon is flooded and closed.

In Benton County, officials are reporting the following roads are closed: Spanish Treasure Road; Gene Law Road; Pritchard Road; Mullins Road; Colony Road; Mill Dam Road; Perric Road; Bill Billings Road; East Gaiche Road; Ford Springs; Deer Road; Tanyard Hollow Road; Rainbow Road.

Benton County officials also reported Stage Coach Road will be closed for several days due to damage and Robbinson Hollow is only open to one lane of traffic.

Several other streets are flooded. Both offices are warning area residents to "turn around, don't drown."

1:48 p.m.

The National Weather Service, Tulsa issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Benton County, northwestern Madison County, northwestern Carroll County and northeastern Washington County just after 1 p.m. this afternoon. By their report, two to four inches of rain have already fallen and flash flooding is already occurring.

The weather service went on to explain a flash flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. Those in a flood-prone area are advised to move to higher ground immediately. "A flash flood can take from minutes to hours to develop," the warning read.

11:36 a.m.

Kate Gaffigan, deputy director of emergency services for Benton County, confirmed the following road closures as of 10:30 a.m. this morning: Rader Road; Sugar Creek Road from Highway 72 to Highway 94; Sugar Creek Road from Highway 94 to Highway 62; Gates Lane; Del Schrader Road; Mount Olive Road; Spavinaw Creek; Wager Road at Highway 112; Rocky Dell Road; Tanyard Hollow Road; Rainbow Road; Butler Road near Siloam Springs; Highway 264 north of Healing Springs.

Stage Coach Road will be closed for several days due to damage. Robbinson Hollow is allowing one-lane traffic.

Several other roads in Benton County have been closed by the Benton County Road Department. Gaffigan encouraged those with questions about road closures check the Benton County Division of Public Safety Facebook page. Updates will be posted there as the division knows about them.

11:06 a.m.

Benton County Water District No. 1 Manager Eddie Cooper confirmed a water main break off North Dixieland Road. A boil order has been issued and will remain in effect until health department officials determine the water is safe to consume.

A flood warning remains in effect for parts of Northwest Arkansas until 2:30 p.m. today.

9 a.m.

The National Weather Service, Tulsa issued a flash flood warning for Benton County and the northwestern part of Washington County this morning. The issue read thunderstorms moving into the area are expected to produce heavy rain and flash flooding. The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported flooded roads are either taped off or blocked to discourage travel. Via it's Facebook page, the sheriff's office reported 14436 Washington County Road 86 was under water and taped off and Ball Street in Johnson was flooded.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has reported parts of Arkansas 264 and Arkansas 59 that were previously closed due to high water have reopened.

8 a.m.

Storms Friday night and early this morning left parts of the area without power and other areas flooded.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department reported early this morning a part of Arkansas 264, from log mile three to just north of Healing Springs, is closed due to high water. Part of Arkansas 59, just south of Sulphur Springs, is also closed due to high water.

Southwestern Electric Power Company reported 940 Springdale residents lost power at 10:33 p.m. Friday night, but the outage was resolved just minutes later.

Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation has outages reported in Bella Vista, Pea Ridge, Gravette and Highfill this morning. More than 500 outages have been reported in Beaty.