Teenage jail

Unlike those on Arkansas' Death Row, the teens in juvenile lockups are going to get out one day. We should all keep that in mind.

Two former supervisors at the White River juvee hall pleaded guilty this week to abusing the kids in their care. Peggy Kendrick and Dennis Fuller pleaded guilty in federal court. They were accused of assaulting and needlessly punishing kids and conspiring with other workers to cover up the abuse. One court record said kids were doused in pepper spray and shut in their cells without being allowed to clean up, to "let them cook." Lord.

Again, these kids are going to get out one day. The worst of the worst can be tried as adults, and often are. But the kids in juvee will walk the streets among us soon enough. Now, would we rather put them back on the streets with a chance, or put them in a box and poke them with a stick for six months? Or douse them in pepper spray? All the more reason to make them dangerous to themselves and others, and have even less respect for the law than they have now.

We the People can't have this. If for no other reason than for our own safety.

Editorial on 04/29/2017