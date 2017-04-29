Arkansas rapist handed 80 years

TEXARKANA -- A man who brandished a gun and wore a disguise the night he raped and robbed his former teacher in 2015 was sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of seven felonies Thursday by a Miller County jury.

The jury deliberated about 35 minutes before finding Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, guilty on two counts of rape, two counts of theft of property and single counts of kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery. However, they deliberated for several hours on the punishment Hayes should receive.

Jurors sentenced Hayes on all of the counts except the two rape charges, telling Circuit Judge Carlton Jones they were not unanimous on a punishment in the range of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Hayes faced the same range for aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary. The jury settled on 40-year terms on each of those offenses. Hayes received a maximum 20-year term from the jury for kidnapping, a maximum 10-year term for stealing the woman's car, and a maximum six-year term for stealing her credit and debit cards.

Jones issued 40-year terms on each of the rape sentences and ordered they run concurrently to each other but consecutively to the 40-year residential burglary term and concurrently to the other charges. Hayes received a total 80-year sentence, and he must serve 56 years before he is eligible for parole.

The woman Hayes forced at gunpoint into the bedroom of her home Nov. 22, 2015, faced her attacker in open court Thursday afternoon during the punishment phase of the trial.

"In the space of one night my life changed forever," the victim said. "I will never be the same person I was before Vasquez Hayes violated and terrorized me. He forced me to look evil right in the face, and I came away scarred and broken.

"All it took was a few hours with him to sever my life into two distinct halves: before and after."

Witnesses testified that Hayes had a yearslong obsession with the victim that began when she taught him history and English at a church school.

After the assaults in her home, Hayes drove her to an ATM, where she withdrew $500 at his demand.

Hayes eventually left her on a street in Texarkana.

Hayes apologized Thursday in court to his young son, his mother, his family and to the victim. He said he feels like a "monster" and "scum of the earth" and gave a long speech about how he lost his connection with God.

State Desk on 04/29/2017