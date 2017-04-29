Waffle House heist is second in week

A man with a sawed-off shotgun threatened to shoot two Waffle House employees as he robbed the restaurant near the Little Rock airport in the second holdup there this week, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made in the robbery early Friday at the Waffle House at 3202 Bankhead Drive, which is just south of the airport.

Police said the employees were "visibly upset and crying" when officers arrived after 1:20 a.m. The workers said the assailant stepped out of the restroom holding a sawed-off shotgun and then demanded cash from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber told the employees not to look at him as he pointed the gun at them, police said. He reportedly told one he would "blow your ... head off" if she looked at him.

The man escaped with some cash.

The robber wore a red hoodie, black pants and a blue knit cap pulled down to hide his face. He was described as black, thin, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds.

The same Waffle House was robbed early Tuesday by a man who approached workers outside, displayed a gun and then made off with cash from the register. That robber was said to be black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

In early-morning stickup, truck taken

A Little Rock man was robbed of his truck while he was putting air in a tire Friday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old told police he was inflating the tire while stopped at Sharks Fish & Chicken at 1423 W. Roosevelt Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday when a black four-door Chrysler with six people inside pulled up next to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A man walked up to him, pointed a silver gun at the motorist and said, "Give me your truck," the report said. The robber then took the victim's keys.

The robber was described as black and thin. He wore a dark hoodie and was between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall and weighed around 175 pounds.

Pocket rummagers find little, take off

Authorities said two people tried to rob a 23-year-old man at gunpoint while he was in an alley near his house, but they left after they couldn't find anything to take from him.

The 23-year-old said he was in an alley in the 1700 block of South Battery Street when two males walked up to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. One held a "black handgun with orange on it," the report said.

The robbers told him to put his hands up and not to move, authorities said. The victim said they "patted him down and put their hands in his pockets" but didn't take anything, according to the report. The 23-year-old said that after they couldn't find anything to take, they ran east.

The victim was not injured, authorities said. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Report: Car chased all the way home

While fleeing police early Friday, a man led authorities to his North Little Rock home to drop off his car for his girlfriend because he knew he'd be arrested, officials said.

A Pulaski County deputy spotted a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic speeding in the 9100 block of Arkansas 161 around 1:50 a.m., according to a report.

The deputy followed the vehicle, and the Sonic pulled over in a liquor store parking lot but then quickly got on the highway again, officials said.

Authorities tailed the Sonic to a home on Shannon Drive in North Little Rock, the report said. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Stanley Turner Jr., got out, ran to an apartment door and tried to get inside, police said.

The deputy pulled Turner from the door and got him to the ground, the report said.

According to the report, when the officer asked Turner why he fled, Turner responded that he wanted to get the car home to his girlfriend because he had warrants and knew he would go to jail.

The car was released to his girlfriend, the registered owner, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Turner was arrested on an unspecified warrant charge as well as charges of fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly after 3 a.m.

Metro on 04/29/2017