Woman killed when tree crashes through Arkansas home

An Arkansas woman was killed Saturday when a tree crashed into her De Witt home as strong storms moved through, authorities said.

Emergency responders found a branch across the 65-year-old woman's torso, according to a police report.

She was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m. after the De Witt Fire Department extricated her from underneath the branch.

De Witt police also reported roof damage to the Crestpark nursing home, but no injuries were reported there.

