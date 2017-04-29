Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:43 p.m.

Woman killed when tree crashes through Arkansas home

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 9:40 p.m.

An Arkansas woman was killed Saturday when a tree crashed into her De Witt home as strong storms moved through, authorities said.

Emergency responders found a branch across the 65-year-old woman's torso, according to a police report.

She was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m. after the De Witt Fire Department extricated her from underneath the branch.

De Witt police also reported roof damage to the Crestpark nursing home, but no injuries were reported there.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

