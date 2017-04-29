Yankees win home-run derby with Orioles in 10th

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 14, ORIOLES 11 (10)

NEW YORK -- Matt Holliday hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11 on Friday night.

In a game of home run derby, Starlin Castro tied it with a two-run drive that capped a three-run burst in the ninth off Brad Brach. Then in the 10th, Holliday hit the eighth home run of the evening -- five by the Yankees -- with one out off Jayson Aquino (1-1).

"I was all nervous with Adam Jones out there," Holliday said of the Orioles' Gold Glove center fielder. "Just enough to get it over the fence."

Down 9-1 in the sixth, the Yankees pulled off their biggest comeback since overcoming a 9-0 gap to beat Boston 15-9 in 2012.

On the first true spring-like day in New York, the ball was flying. Featured were all kinds of monster shots -- cleanup men Jacoby Ellsbury and Mark Trumbo connected for grand slams, and Yankees fan favorite Aaron Judge homered twice, including a drive tracked at 119.4 mph off the bat, the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began counting in 2015.

Manny Machado launched a 470-foot home run, the longest in the majors this year, and Welington Castro also homered for Baltimore.

Aroldis Chapman (1-0) pitched the 10th as the Yankees won their third consecutive and tied Baltimore at 14-7 for the AL East lead.

Ellsbury hit his 100th career home run and first slam, tagging Vidal Nuno and drawing New York to 11-8 in the seventh.

Brach had started the season with 12 scoreless innings before the Yankees got him. A leadoff walk and a double by Holliday set up Ellsbury's grounder for his fifth RBI, and Castro followed with a shot far into the left-field seats.

Machado, who began the day batting just .205 with three home runs, also hit a two-run double and singled against CC Sabathia.

Trumbo was stuck in a worse rut, an 0-for-25 slide dropping him to .185. After grounding a soft single, he hit his fourth career slam, measured at 459 feet by Statcast and putting the Orioles up by eight runs in the sixth.

Trumbo led the majors with 47 home runs last year. This season, his only previous home run had been a game-ending shot on opening day.

Judge lined a shot into the Baltimore bullpen in the fifth. In the sixth, he hit his ninth home run, a two-run home run that made it 9-4.

MARINERS 3, INDIANS 1 Ariel Miranda allowed two hits and pitched into the sixth inning, Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel homered, and visiting Seattle defeated Cleveland.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 4 Logan Morrison hit a two-run home run, Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson added solo shots, and Tampa Bay connected three times in the eighth inning to beat struggling host Toronto.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 3 Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping visiting Chicago beat Detroit at Comerica Park.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 3 Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning for Los Angeles in a victory over host Texas.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 4 Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run and Houston rallied past visiting Oakland to send the Athletics to their fifth consecutive loss.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 4 Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and Minnesota rallied for a victory over host Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, NATIONALS 5 Josh Edgin relieved New York closer Jeurys Familia with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and got Bryce Harper to hit into a game-ending double play, finishing a victory over Washington that stopped visiting New York's six-game losing streak.

PIRATES 12, MARLINS 2 Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and Pittsburgh scored eight times in the second inning in a victory over host Miami.

BRAVES 10, BREWERS 8 Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and visiting Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 5 Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead host St. Louis to a victory over Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 5, CUBS 4 Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning and Boston held on to beat visiting Chicago.

