Police call 2 January deaths homicides

Two January deaths in Little Rock have been ruled homicides, including one involving a 4-month-old boy who was later found to have high levels of Benadryl in his system, authorities said.

The baby was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital the night of Jan. 19 and was later pronounced dead, a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said.

On March 16, the medical examiner's office told police the child's death had been ruled a homicide.

In the other case, officers went to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of Boulevard Avenue on Jan. 18, according to a police news release. They found Zayana Coakley, 18, of Little Rock shot in the head, the release said.

Coakley died at UAMS Medical Center. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, the release said, and the prosecutor said the shooting was accidental. No criminal charges will be filed, police said.

Metro on 04/30/2017