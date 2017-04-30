Bush ready to rock Rogers; prized musicians to tour state

Rock band Bush and special guest She Wants Revenge perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $36-$65.50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit the website, amptickets.com.

Prize winners

Prize winners at the 2016 IBLA International Competition in Ragusa, Sicily, will tour Arkansas this week with performances at:

• 6:30 p.m. Monday: Brown Chapel, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Free.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Lakeside High School Auditorium, 336 U.S. 82, Lake Village. Free.

• 7 p.m. Friday: First United Methodist Church, 308 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Free.

The tour concludes with a grand concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $5.

The three top prize winners are trombonist Kojiro Fujihara (Japan), pianist Elia Cecino (Italy) and accordion-piano duo Michal Gajda and Julia Wolanska (Poland). Also performing: baritone Mario Assenza (Italy); the Trikos Trio (percussionists Francesco Barone, Giulia Lo Giudice and Gaspare Renna, Italy); and pianists Tamara Licheli (Georgia) and Kyoko Harada (Japan).

Call (501) 786-2639.

Tuna on tour

Ryan Bailey, Tim Leavon and Will Mercer play all the residents of Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, in the new touring production of Greater Tuna, 4 p.m. today at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Co-creator Jaston Williams is the director. Tickets are $15-$35. Call (479) 443.5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Prize-winning photos

Architectural photographer Timothy Hursley of Little Rock, whose photograph of a two-headed calf took the top prize at the 2016 Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center, has joined the Garvey/Simon gallery in New York. Garvey/Simon director Elizabeth Garvey was the juror for the 2016 "Delta Exhibition"; Hursley is the first photographer her gallery has represented.

Although Hursley has photographed the buildings of architects Philip Johnson, Yoshio Taniguchi, Frank Gehry and I.M. Pei, the gallery will feature photos he takes when he's not on assignment; his first show there, "Timothy Hursley: Tainted Lens," will be up Thursday-June 10. Visit garveysimonartaccess.com.

Just a Hint

The University of Arkansas Latin American Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main, Springdale. It's part of the center's Just a Hint series, featuring introductions to regional arts organizations and art forms. Each performance starts with cocktails and conversation, followed by a 30-minute performance and a meet-and-greet-with-dessert session with the performers. Tickets are $10. Call (479) 751-5441 or visit the website, acozarks.org.

'Grand Night for Singing'

Students in the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Chorale, Women's Chorus, Jazz Catz and Opera and Musical Theatre will perform jazz numbers and Broadway tunes, including a medley of songs of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, during "A Grand Night for Singing," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $6, free for UAFS students and employees. Call (479) 788-7300 or visit tickets.uafs.edu.

Percussion ensemble

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Percussion Group and the Capitol City Percussion Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The UALR Percussion Ensemble will perform Eastern Oriental Express by Leander Kaiser, Toccata by Carlos Chavez, Millet Music by Matthew Davidson and Al La Nanigo by Mitchell Peters. The Capitol City Percussion Ensemble will perform the third movement from Trio per Uno by Nebojsa Jovan, Western Sketches by Robert Kreutz and portions of This One Day by Josh Gottry. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294.

SoNA auditions

The Fayetteville-based Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will hold auditions for the 2017-18 season June 1-2 for section violin I, associate principal second violin and section violin II; associate principal cello or section cello; clarinet III/bass clarinet; bassoon II; and principal percussion. Send a one-page resume by May 19 to Jarrett Bastow at jarrett@sonamusic.org; no phone calls. More information, including per-service pay scales, mileage allowance and housing are available at sonamusic.org.

Weekend season

The Weekend Theater, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock, will open its 2017-18 season with the musical Annie (music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, book by Thomas Meehan), June 23-25, 29-30, July 1-2, 6-9 and 13-16.

The rest of the lineup:

• Aug. 11-27: Violet (music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics and book by Brian Crawley)

• Sept. 15-30: Little Brother, adapted by Josh Costello from the novel by Cory Doctorow

• Oct. 20-Nov.5: The Rocky Horror Show, book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien

• Dec. 1-16: Almost, Maine by John Cariani

• Jan. 12-27: As Bees in Honey Drown by Douglas Carter Beane

• Feb. 23-March 10: Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee

• April 6-22: Assassins, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Wiedman

• May 11-26, 2018: Stick Fly by Lydia R. Diamond

Season ticket information is still pending. Visit weekendtheater.org, for more information.

Genealogy symposium

The Arkansas State Archives and the Arkansas Genealogical Society will host a symposium, "In the Genealogical Trenches: Tracing Your Wartime Ancestry," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6 at the WPA Gymnasium in Historic Washington State Park. Mark Christ, Mike Polston, Peggy Lloyd and State Archives staff member Mary Dunn will speak on topics including "Arkansas Commemorates the Centennial of the Great War"; "Heaven, Hell or Home by Christmas: Untapped Sources Documenting the Role of the Arkansas Soldier in the Great War"; "Genealogical Reconnaissance: Researching Military Records"; and "Modern Military Records: A Changing Society Documented."

Admission is free but advance registration is required by Monday. Lunch will be provided. Call (501) 682-6900 or email events.archives@arkansas.gov.

