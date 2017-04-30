COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 2

Bike Night/Bike Show Benefit

CABOT — The Bike Night/Bike Show to benefit the Feed Our Vets Food Pantry will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In, 224 S. Second St. The entry fee is a nonperishable food item. Sonic will donate a percentage of its sales during the event to the food pantry. For more information, call Beverly “Swivel” Waddell at (501) 772-6342.

May 4

National Day of Prayer Ceremony

CABOT — A National Day of Prayer ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Cabot city courtyard. All are welcome to attend.

May 5

El Paso Fish Fry

EL PASO — The El Paso community’s annual fish fry will take place at 6 p.m. at the El Paso Community Center. The fare will include fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and homemade desserts. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the newly opened El Paso Library and the city’s park and playground. For more information, call (501) 796-3593.

Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing

MELBOURNE — The annual Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College. The free event will be Gaither Homecoming style, with the choir composed of members from several counties. Many of the songs will be from the Heavenly Highway hymnals. A preshow will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Gayle Cooper at (870) 368-7156.

May 6

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

HORSESHOE BEND — The Knights of Columbus of Horseshoe Bend will present a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s Church Hall, First and Church streets. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. A $5 donation is requested. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit area charities.

Mud Volleyball Tournament

SEARCY — The Searcy Kiwanis Club’s third annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place at the Searcy Sports Complex. Games will start at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase new tennis shoes for children who need them for school. Teams must have six players (two alternates optional). Registration is $50 per team. The deadline to register is Wednesday. For more information, call or text (501) 230-3339.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25, or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

ONGOING

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions will be Youth, 12 and younger; Juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Salad Luncheon

NEWPORT— The Newport Newcomers’ Club will have its annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, Third and Laurel streets. Donations received at the door will be given to the Newport Elementary School backpack program, the Arkansas Center for Independence and the Jackson County Humane Society. All are invited to attend for good food, fellowship and an opportunity to help these organizations help Newport.

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m May 10 at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from 10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

