COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 30 – May 2

Dance Company in Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State Theatre and Dance will present three performances of Dance Company in Concert in the Arkansas Hall Auditorium. Original works choreographed by students, guest artists and director Jennifer Maddox will be performed. The shows are open to the public and will be at 2:30 p.m. today, and at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $8 and free for Henderson students with a valid ID. For reservations or more information, call (870) 230-5291 or email theatre@hsu.edu.

May 1

Tiger Steel Percussion Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Tiger Steel, the university’s steel-drum ensemble, in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. Tiger Steel will perform its signature song, the calypso standard “Jump in the Line,” made famous by Harry Belafonte, then tell the story of the steel pan through music. Pan Jouvet, OBU’s beginner steel band, will also perform. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.obu.edu/percussion or contact Ryan Lewis at lewisr@obu.edu or (870) 245-5421.

Master Gardener Program

BENTON — Garland County Master Gardener Mary Ann Jarvis will present a program about herbs at 6:30 p.m. in the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Concert Band Performance

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Evanson Band Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Ouachita Singers and Women’s Chorus Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Ouachita Singers and Women’s Chorus spring concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5128.

May 3

Symphony Band Performance

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Symphony Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Arkansas Hall auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Men’s Village Garden Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Village Garden Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Village United Methodist Church. The program, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms on an Oak Log, will be presented by Tim Jones. For more information, visit mensvillagegardenclub.com.

Women’s Welcome Club Business Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Business Luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. For more information, call (501) 463-9396.

May 4

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The program — What Did Grandpa Give You Besides the Gold Watch? — will be presented by Karen Russ. For more information, call (501) 915-8446.

May 4 – May 5

Library Book Sale

HOT SPRINGS — The Friends of the Garland County Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days in the library’s auditorium. For more information, visit gclibrary.com.

May 5

Virginia Queen Piano Competition

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host its annual Virginia Queen Piano Competition at 3 p.m. in the McBeth Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Guest Pianist Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will present David Korevaar in a piano concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5132.

May 5 and May 6

Arkadelphia Downtown Crawfest

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the sixth annual Downtown Crawfest. The crawfish boil will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Cue Eatery and Pool Hall and be served in the parking lot at 617 Clinton St. Saturday’s activities will begin with the Crawfish Crawl 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Southern Bancorp Andy Allison Super Kids Run at 10:30 a.m. Kids’ activities will continue through 1 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at Southern Bancorp and the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce office. For more information, contact the chamber at (870) 246-5542 or ashlee@arkadelphiaalliance.com.

May 6

Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Akansa Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Good Samaritan. The program, Coats of Many Colors, will be presented by Jimmie Webber. For more information, call (501) 915-9022.

Dig-In Festival and Expo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Dig-In Festival and Expo will begin at 4 p.m. in Grove Park. The free community event will feature outdoor activities, information booths, food and more. For more information, call (501) 922-0322.

Ongoing

Escape Room

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Escape Room, Mother-in-Law Mania, will be available through May 31 at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Advance registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Team Tesla Program

HOT SPRINGS — The Mid-America Science Museum is taking applications for its Team Tesla program, designed for students ages 14 to 18 to develop leadership skills. The students learn and develop their own understanding of science principles by assisting museum educators during summer camps and special events such as Tinkerfest, Tesla Fest and the Summer Science Smash. The deadline to apply is May 12. For more information, visit midamericamuseum.org, or contact Irene Perros at (501) 767-3461, ext. 122, or irenep@midamericamuseum.org.

Justus Fine Art Gallery May Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery will feature a group exhibition titled Place Holders. Work by Beverly Buys, Virmarie DePoyster, Randall M. Good, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others will be featured. The exhibit will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display through May 31. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

