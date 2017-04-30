Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 12:15 a.m.

Graduations, baccalaureates scheduled at high schools

This article was published today at 12:00 a.m.

Following are dates for baccalaureate ceremonies and graduations for high schools in the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area:

Arkadelphia High School

10 a.m. May 20

Wells Center, Henderson State University,

1100 Henderson St., Arkadelphia

Bauxite High School

Senior Celebration

6 p.m. May 11

Auditorium, Bauxite High School

800 School St.,

Bauxite Graduation

7 p.m. May 15

Stadium, Bauxite

High School

800 School St., Bauxite

Benton High School

7 p.m. May 18

Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock

Bismarck High School

7 p.m. May 19

Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University

410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia

Bryant High School

7 p.m. May 22

Verizon Arena

1 Verizon Way, North Little Rock

Centerpoint High School

7:30 p.m. May 18

Stadium (weather permitting), Centerpoint High School

755 Arkansas 8 E., Amity

Cutter Morning Star High School

7 p.m. May 25

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Fountain Lake High School

7 p.m. May 12

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Glen Rose High School

6:30 p.m. May 19

Glen Rose Sports Arena

14334 U.S. 67, Malvern

Gurdon High School

7 p.m. May 19

Charles and Anita Cabe Auditorium, Gurdon High School

7777 U.S. 67 S., Gurdon

Harmony Grove High School

7 p.m. May 16

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Hot Springs Community High School

6 p.m. May 18

Encounter Church

115 Lakeshore Drive,

Hot Springs

Hot Springs High School

7:30 p.m. May 18

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Jessieville High School

Baccalaureate

2 p.m. May 7

Jessieville School District Performing Arts Center

Mane Street, Jessieville

Graduation

3 p.m. May 20

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

1345 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs

Lake Hamilton High School

7:30 p.m. May 19

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Lakeside High School

3 p.m. May 21

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Magnet Cove High School

7 p.m. May 19

Gymnasium, Magnet Cove High School

472 Magnet School Road, Malvern

Malvern High School

6 p.m. May 13

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Mount Ida High School

7:30 p.m. May 12

Jeanne Smith Arena, Mount Ida High School

228 Whittington St., Mount Ida

Mountain Pine High School

7 p.m. May 15

Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center

134 Convention Blvd.,

Hot Springs

Ouachita High School

7 p.m. May 26

Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University

410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia

Poyen High School

7 p.m. May 12

Football field, Poyen Sports Complex, Poyen High School

111 N. School St., Poyen

Sheridan High School

7:30 p.m. May 26

Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock

