Graduations, baccalaureates scheduled at high schools
This article was published today at 12:00 a.m.
Following are dates for baccalaureate ceremonies and graduations for high schools in the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area:
Arkadelphia High School
10 a.m. May 20
Wells Center, Henderson State University,
1100 Henderson St., Arkadelphia
Bauxite High School
Senior Celebration
6 p.m. May 11
Auditorium, Bauxite High School
800 School St.,
Bauxite Graduation
7 p.m. May 15
Stadium, Bauxite
High School
800 School St., Bauxite
Benton High School
7 p.m. May 18
Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock
2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock
Bismarck High School
7 p.m. May 19
Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University
410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia
Bryant High School
7 p.m. May 22
Verizon Arena
1 Verizon Way, North Little Rock
Centerpoint High School
7:30 p.m. May 18
Stadium (weather permitting), Centerpoint High School
755 Arkansas 8 E., Amity
Cutter Morning Star High School
7 p.m. May 25
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Fountain Lake High School
7 p.m. May 12
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Glen Rose High School
6:30 p.m. May 19
Glen Rose Sports Arena
14334 U.S. 67, Malvern
Gurdon High School
7 p.m. May 19
Charles and Anita Cabe Auditorium, Gurdon High School
7777 U.S. 67 S., Gurdon
Harmony Grove High School
7 p.m. May 16
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Hot Springs Community High School
6 p.m. May 18
Encounter Church
115 Lakeshore Drive,
Hot Springs
Hot Springs High School
7:30 p.m. May 18
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Jessieville High School
Baccalaureate
2 p.m. May 7
Jessieville School District Performing Arts Center
Mane Street, Jessieville
Graduation
3 p.m. May 20
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
1345 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs
Lake Hamilton High School
7:30 p.m. May 19
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Lakeside High School
3 p.m. May 21
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Magnet Cove High School
7 p.m. May 19
Gymnasium, Magnet Cove High School
472 Magnet School Road, Malvern
Malvern High School
6 p.m. May 13
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Mount Ida High School
7:30 p.m. May 12
Jeanne Smith Arena, Mount Ida High School
228 Whittington St., Mount Ida
Mountain Pine High School
7 p.m. May 15
Bank of the Ozarks Arena, Hot Springs Convention Center
134 Convention Blvd.,
Hot Springs
Ouachita High School
7 p.m. May 26
Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University
410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia
Poyen High School
7 p.m. May 12
Football field, Poyen Sports Complex, Poyen High School
111 N. School St., Poyen
Sheridan High School
7:30 p.m. May 26
Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock
2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock
