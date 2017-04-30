Home /
Graduations scheduled at area high schools
This article was published today at 12:00 a.m.
Following are dates for graduations for high schools in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area:
Augusta High School
7 p.m. May 12
King Field, Augusta High School
320 Sycamore St., Augusta
Bald Knob High School
3 p.m. May 7
Gymnasium, Bald Knob High School
901 N. Hickory St., Bald Knob
Batesville High School
8 p.m. May 12
Pioneer Stadium, Batesville High School
1 Pioneer Drive, Batesville
Beebe High School
Baccalaureate
2 p.m. today
Auditorium, Beebe High School
1201 W. Center St., Beebe
Graduation
7:30 p.m. May 12
A.S. “Bro” Erwin Stadium,
Beebe High School
1201 W. Center St., Beebe
Bradford High School
8 p.m. May 8
Auditorium, Bradford High School
504 W. Main St., Bradford
Cabot High School
7 p.m. May 19
Verizon Arena
1 Verizon Way, North Little Rock
Calico Rock High School
7 p.m. May 19
Calico Rock School Auditorium, elementary school
301 College St., Calico Rock
Cave City High School
7 p.m. May 13
Gymnasium, Cave City High School
620 N. Main St., Cave City
Cedar Ridge High School
2 p.m. May 13
Independence Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
2005 White Drive, Batesville
Concord High School
7 p.m. May 11
Independence Hall,
University of Arkansas
Community College at Batesville
2005 White Drive,
Batesville
Harding Academy
3 p.m. May 7
Benson Auditorium,
Harding College
915 E. Market St., Searcy
Heber Springs High School
7 p.m. May 12
Panther Gymnasium, Heber Springs High School
800 W. Monroe St., Heber Springs
Highland High School
7 p.m. May 12
A.L. Hutson Memorial Center, Highland School District campus
1 Rebel Drive, Hardy
Hillcrest High School
7 p.m. May 6
Lynn Multipurpose Building, Hillcrest High School
146 S. Main St.,
Strawberry
Hoxie High School
2 p.m. May 13
Mustang Gymnasium, Hoxie High School
305 SW Alice St., Hoxie
Izard County Consolidated High School
7 p.m. May 9
Gymnasium, Izard County Consolidated High School
5068 Arkansas 9 N., Brockwell
Jacksonville Christian Academy
7 p.m. May 12
Auditorium, Bible Baptist Church
3301 N. First St.,
Jacksonville
Jacksonville High School
7:30 p.m. May 20
Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock
2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock
Mammoth Spring High School
7 p.m. May 8
Gymnasium, Mammoth Spring High School
410 Goldsmith Ave., Mammoth Spring
McCrory High School
7 p.m. May 18
Joe Hart Jaguar Stadium, McCrory High School
517 N. Jackson St., McCrory
Melbourne High School
7 p.m. May 12
Gymnasium, Melbourne High School
2270 LaCross Road, Melbourne
Midland High School
6:30 p.m. May 16
Independence Hall, University of Arkansas
Community College at Batesville
2005 White Drive, Batesville
Mountain View High School
9:30 a.m. May 13
Von Dean Jeffery Gymnasium
Mountain View High School
210 High School Road, Mountain View
Newport High School
7 p.m. May 12
Greyhound Fieldhouse, Newport High School
406 Wilkerson Drive, Newport
Pangburn High School
3 p.m. May 7
Performing Arts Center, Pangburn High School
1100 Short St., Pangburn
Pocahontas High School
8 p.m. May 19
Schoonover Stadium
Pocahontas High School
2312 Stadium Drive, Pocahontas
Quitman High School
Baccalaureate
2 p.m. May 7
Bulldog Complex,
Quitman High School
6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman
Graduation
9 a.m. May 13
Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School
6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman
Riverview High School
7 p.m. May 12
Raider Activity Center, Riverview High School
810 Raider Drive, Searcy
Rose Bud High School
3 p.m. May 7
Rambler Arena, Rose Bud High School
124 School Road, Rose Bud
Rural Special High School
Baccalaureate
6 p.m. May 7
Antioch General Baptist Church Life Center
1608 Arkansas 9, Fox
Graduation
7 p.m. May 13
Gymnasium, Rural Special High School
13237 Arkansas 263, Fox
Salem High School
7 p.m. May 9
Gymnasium, Salem High School
313 U.S. 62 E., Salem
Searcy High School
Senior Awards Ceremony
6:30 p.m. May 8
Performing Arts Center, Searcy High School
Graduation
7:30 p.m. May 12
Lion Stadium
500 W. McRae St., Searcy
(Rain location: Benson Auditorium, Harding University)
Southside High School
3 p.m. May 7
Independence Hall
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
2005 White Drive,
Batesville
Timbo High School
5 p.m. May 13
Multipurpose Room, Timbo High School
23747 Arkansas 263, Timbo
Tuckerman High School
3 p.m. May 7
Edwin Shaver Auditorium,
Tuckerman High School
300 Dowell Ave.,
Tuckerman
Viola High School
8 p.m. May 18
Gymnasium, Viola High School
314 Longhorn Drive, Viola
Walnut Ridge High School
7 p.m. May 19
Sharum Gymnasium, Walnut Ridge High School
508 E. Free St., Walnut Ridge
West Side High School
7 p.m. May 19
Brady Hipp Arena, West Side High School
7295 Greers Ferry Road, Greers Ferry
White County Central High School
7 p.m. May 11
Auditorium, White County Central High School
3259 Arkansas 157, Judsonia
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Graduations scheduled at area high schools
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.