Sunday, April 30, 2017, 12:14 a.m.

Graduations scheduled at area high schools

This article was published today at 12:00 a.m.

Following are dates for graduations for high schools in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area:

Augusta High School

7 p.m. May 12

King Field, Augusta High School

320 Sycamore St., Augusta

Bald Knob High School

3 p.m. May 7

Gymnasium, Bald Knob High School

901 N. Hickory St., Bald Knob

Batesville High School

8 p.m. May 12

Pioneer Stadium, Batesville High School

1 Pioneer Drive, Batesville

Beebe High School

Baccalaureate

2 p.m. today

Auditorium, Beebe High School

1201 W. Center St., Beebe

Graduation

7:30 p.m. May 12

A.S. “Bro” Erwin Stadium,

Beebe High School

1201 W. Center St., Beebe

Bradford High School

8 p.m. May 8

Auditorium, Bradford High School

504 W. Main St., Bradford

Cabot High School

7 p.m. May 19

Verizon Arena

1 Verizon Way, North Little Rock

Calico Rock High School

7 p.m. May 19

Calico Rock School Auditorium, elementary school

301 College St., Calico Rock

Cave City High School

7 p.m. May 13

Gymnasium, Cave City High School

620 N. Main St., Cave City

Cedar Ridge High School

2 p.m. May 13

Independence Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville

2005 White Drive, Batesville

Concord High School

7 p.m. May 11

Independence Hall,

University of Arkansas

Community College at Batesville

2005 White Drive,

Batesville

Harding Academy

3 p.m. May 7

Benson Auditorium,

Harding College

915 E. Market St., Searcy

Heber Springs High School

7 p.m. May 12

Panther Gymnasium, Heber Springs High School

800 W. Monroe St., Heber Springs

Highland High School

7 p.m. May 12

A.L. Hutson Memorial Center, Highland School District campus

1 Rebel Drive, Hardy

Hillcrest High School

7 p.m. May 6

Lynn Multipurpose Building, Hillcrest High School

146 S. Main St.,

Strawberry

Hoxie High School

2 p.m. May 13

Mustang Gymnasium, Hoxie High School

305 SW Alice St., Hoxie

Izard County Consolidated High School

7 p.m. May 9

Gymnasium, Izard County Consolidated High School

5068 Arkansas 9 N., Brockwell

Jacksonville Christian Academy

7 p.m. May 12

Auditorium, Bible Baptist Church

3301 N. First St.,

Jacksonville

Jacksonville High School

7:30 p.m. May 20

Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock

Mammoth Spring High School

7 p.m. May 8

Gymnasium, Mammoth Spring High School

410 Goldsmith Ave., Mammoth Spring

McCrory High School

7 p.m. May 18

Joe Hart Jaguar Stadium, McCrory High School

517 N. Jackson St., McCrory

Melbourne High School

7 p.m. May 12

Gymnasium, Melbourne High School

2270 LaCross Road, Melbourne

Midland High School

6:30 p.m. May 16

Independence Hall, University of Arkansas

Community College at Batesville

2005 White Drive, Batesville

Mountain View High School

9:30 a.m. May 13

Von Dean Jeffery Gymnasium

Mountain View High School

210 High School Road, Mountain View

Newport High School

7 p.m. May 12

Greyhound Fieldhouse, Newport High School

406 Wilkerson Drive, Newport

Pangburn High School

3 p.m. May 7

Performing Arts Center, Pangburn High School

1100 Short St., Pangburn

Pocahontas High School

8 p.m. May 19

Schoonover Stadium

Pocahontas High School

2312 Stadium Drive, Pocahontas

Quitman High School

Baccalaureate

2 p.m. May 7

Bulldog Complex,

Quitman High School

6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman

Graduation

9 a.m. May 13

Bulldog Complex, Quitman High School

6275 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman

Riverview High School

7 p.m. May 12

Raider Activity Center, Riverview High School

810 Raider Drive, Searcy

Rose Bud High School

3 p.m. May 7

Rambler Arena, Rose Bud High School

124 School Road, Rose Bud

Rural Special High School

Baccalaureate

6 p.m. May 7

Antioch General Baptist Church Life Center

1608 Arkansas 9, Fox

Graduation

7 p.m. May 13

Gymnasium, Rural Special High School

13237 Arkansas 263, Fox

Salem High School

7 p.m. May 9

Gymnasium, Salem High School

313 U.S. 62 E., Salem

Searcy High School

Senior Awards Ceremony

6:30 p.m. May 8

Performing Arts Center, Searcy High School

Graduation

7:30 p.m. May 12

Lion Stadium

500 W. McRae St., Searcy

(Rain location: Benson Auditorium, Harding University)

Southside High School

3 p.m. May 7

Independence Hall

University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville

2005 White Drive,

Batesville

Timbo High School

5 p.m. May 13

Multipurpose Room, Timbo High School

23747 Arkansas 263, Timbo

Tuckerman High School

3 p.m. May 7

Edwin Shaver Auditorium,

Tuckerman High School

300 Dowell Ave.,

Tuckerman

Viola High School

8 p.m. May 18

Gymnasium, Viola High School

314 Longhorn Drive, Viola

Walnut Ridge High School

7 p.m. May 19

Sharum Gymnasium, Walnut Ridge High School

508 E. Free St., Walnut Ridge

West Side High School

7 p.m. May 19

Brady Hipp Arena, West Side High School

7295 Greers Ferry Road, Greers Ferry

White County Central High School

7 p.m. May 11

Auditorium, White County Central High School

3259 Arkansas 157, Judsonia

