Happy birthday. As you become more organized, efficient and thrifty, it will be as if someone gave you the most precious gift of all -- more time. Love delights and distracts you in May. June shows your talent blossoming. The great satisfaction you get from learning soon translates into augmented wages in September.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You pull things together in the most interesting ways. Your approach to life is fascinating. Of course, not to you. You're used to it. But someone close to you will be duly impressed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The well-known solution is not the one you need to try now. Your openness to the unconventional will give you keys to a more creative and interesting existence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Their eyes are on you. In time, this will manifest as imitation. Is what you're doing worthy of imitation by folks with fewer years on the planet or people of any age with less experience in the thing you've mastered?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't have to make it up as you go. A path has been cleared, though this is not readily apparent. Most likely, the key is in the books, journals, business plans, patterns, recipes, etc., of those who've already done this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Give-and-take won't work. It's the taking that's the problem. Takers cause loss, and takers lose. Strive to be either a giver or a receiver, not a taker. Giving and receiving are acts of equal grace and importance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It used to be that one of man's primary ways of staying safe was to run for cover. We've evolved to require more clever tactics, but the urge to flee is still there, as you may notice today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In the orchard of existence, the juiciest sections of life exist around the seeds of wishes and within the skin of reality. That is, by the way, a skin that is thick enough to contain all the good stuff yet also easily peeled back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will thrive in a responsive environment, one that cradles and embraces you, that caters to your unique rhythms, that allows you to curl up and rest when you need to without interruption or disturbance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fighting for a principle isn't so hard. Anyone can do it. It's living up to a principle that's challenging. In fact, do that first because if you can't, it's not worth fighting for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Humans so often equate good looks with goodness, when of course, the two have very little to do with each other. In today's character assessments, be careful to look past appearances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Communicate about money. You may be thrifty and make wise financial decisions, but the point is moot if your loved ones who are financially tied to you counter your intentions with frivolity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for the burdens laid on you by society, there may be a way around some of them that you're not seeing. Rest and detach today. You'll come back to your civic and social responsibility with a new idea tomorrow.

04/30/2017