Little Rock police chief details department's efforts to combat violent crime

Addressing elected leaders at an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon, Little Rock's police chief laid out the department's efforts to curb the city's violent crime trend.

From Jan. 1 to April 27, there were 71 people injured by gunfire in Little Rock. That's compared to the 32 people hurt by gunfire during that same time last year.

Homicides are also up in Arkansas' capital city so far this year. Little Rock has seen 20 homicides as of Sunday afternoon. Last year, the city had logged nine homicides in that same time period.

Chief Kenton Buckner said the department is addressing the trend through its Violent Crime Apprehension Team, a unit created earlier this year.

Buckner said that while police have a significant part in stopping violent crime, there needs to be a holistic approach to addressing the problem.

Little Rock also faces a drug problem and a gang problem, he said.

In the past, Buckner said gangs were based around colors and territory. Now, he said, gangs have no boundaries, and arguments on social media can lead to shootings.

"You and your force face a very difficult challenge," said director Gene Fortson at the meeting.

Buckner also addressed the department's efforts to fill dozens of officer vacancies in the ranks, pointing to plans to implement a new hiring system.

But, he said, recruiting people to a career in law enforcement is still a difficult sell.