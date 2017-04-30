Motorcycle crash on Arkansas 216 kills man

A Perry County man died Saturday after his motorcycle ran off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

James Maness, 72, of Houston was traveling north on Arkansas 216 just after noon when he crossed the centerline and left the roadway, according to the report.

He was thrown from the 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle and was killed, the report said.

The sky was cloudy, but the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

