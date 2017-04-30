Senior point guard ready to prove himself at next level

— Being Chris Babb’s teammate is easy.

“The thing that a lot of people don’t see is what a great teammate he is,” Cutter Morning Star head coach Jesse Slick said of Babb. “He’s not a guy who is going to yell at you for making a mistake or get on to you if you miss a shot or something.

“He’s very encouraging, and he brings out the best in people.”

Slick said Babb is a very caring young man.

“He cares about how other people feel, and people really warm up to that,” the coach said. “It makes playing with him a fun experience. It takes the pressure off them.”

Babb, a senior, led Cutter to a 31-2 record this season, averaging 21 points per game. In the state tournament, Babb scored 18 in the first round, 30 in the second and 31 in the semifinal against Marked Tree.

“We did a lot better than last year,” Babb said. “We started playing more as a team, and we also had some move-ins that helped.”

For his efforts this season, Babb is this year’s Tri-Lakes Edition Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“We came a long way,” Babb said. “It was a good season. I am definitely glad I came to Cutter and got to spend time with my uncle before he left.”

Babb transferred to Cutter from Hot Springs Lakeside before his junior season.

“He has just brought a real competitive attitude to the whole program,” Slick said. “Obviously, he wants to excel at everything, and I think it is real contagious for everybody.

“He has brought his skill and his attitude. He is a very coachable young man, and obviously, what he can do on the court has certainly helped his skill level.”

Cutter Morning Star had one of its best seasons in school history, Slick said, starting the year 29-0 and making it to the state semifinals before losing to Marked Tree. The only other loss was to Bearden in overtime in the regional finals.

“In 1993, Cutter went to the state championship but lost to Buffalo Island Central,” Slick said. “That team was 34-0 going into that game.

“This year would be the second best year they have ever had.”

“When we won our first game at state, Coach came up to me and gave me a big hug,” Babb said. “Everybody was pretty excited.”

Slick credited Babb for the team’s success.

“At first glance, a lot of people see that he is just 5-8, but so many times, he has even surprised me with what he is able to do against bigger guys,” Slick said. “I think that is just from his competitive nature and his skill level.

“He has put a lot of work into that.”

Slick said Babb has received an offer to play basketball at a Division III school in Minnesota, but “obviously, we are trying to stay a little closer to home.”

“He just wants to play at home and continue his basketball career,” Slick said. “He wants to be wanted and be part of a program.”

Babb said he has had tryouts with Henderson State University and Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, as well as Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock.

“He’s always had to prove himself with his size. Even at a young age, he played with a chip on his shoulder,” Slick said. “He has always had an edge about him.

“He is kind of an underdog, but he knows that, and he is going to keep working and keep trying till he can find a spot.”

Babb said he wants to major in kinesiology with the hope of becoming a physical therapist. He became interested in the field after tearing his ACL last May and spending time with Eddie Steadman, a physical therapist in Hot Springs.

“The way he was helping people, it seemed interesting,” Babb said.

“He is one of those guys who has never met a stranger,” Slick said of Babb. “He is very social, and he is just a young man with great character.”

