Third body recovered after boat capsized in Arkansas River
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.
FORT SMITH — The body of a third victim of a boating accident has been recovered from the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 22-year-old Kristy Farhat of Dora was found Saturday in the river just west of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Farhart was in a boat with her husband, William Farhart, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy when the boat's motor stopped and it was pulled into the flood gates of a dam on the river.
The 6-year-old boy was found and later died at a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the body of William Farhart was found Thursday.
The 4-year-old boy was recovered and treated and released at a Fort Smith hospital.
The names of the children were not released.
