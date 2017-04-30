Subscribe Register Login

At least 3 dead in Arkansas storms; 2 children reported missing; U.S. 67/167 closed by high water

Sunday, April 30, 2017, 1:58 p.m.

Third body recovered after boat capsized in Arkansas River

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.


FORT SMITH — The body of a third victim of a boating accident has been recovered from the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 22-year-old Kristy Farhat of Dora was found Saturday in the river just west of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Farhart was in a boat with her husband, William Farhart, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy when the boat's motor stopped and it was pulled into the flood gates of a dam on the river.

The 6-year-old boy was found and later died at a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the body of William Farhart was found Thursday.

The 4-year-old boy was recovered and treated and released at a Fort Smith hospital.

The names of the children were not released.

