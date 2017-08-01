1,700-pound barbecue pit stolen from restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a bizarre heist of a 1,700-pound barbecue pit from a popular Albuquerque restaurant.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that police say the black and red 200-gallon smoker smoke was stolen early Sunday.

Daniel Morgan, the owner of Pepper's Ole Fashion BBQ, said the smoker was cooking up a batch of brisket when it was taken.

Morgan said most of the meat the restaurant serves is prepared in an indoor barbecue pit, and he uses the custom built apparatus for catering gigs.

No arrests have been made.

Morgan said he considered launching a crowdfunding page to help cover the $5,800 costs of a replacement.