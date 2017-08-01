$200, cash registers stolen in break-in at Little Rock restaurant, police say

About $200 in cash was stolen in a break-in at a Little Rock restaurant reported early Monday, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 12:01 a.m. to Layla’s Gyros and Pizzeria, located at 9501 N. Rodney Parham Road in the Treasure Hills shopping center.

When they arrived, authorities discovered that the front glass door of the restaurant had been broken.

Listed as stolen were $200 in cash and two cash registers valued at $800.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

It was not immediately clear whether surveillance footage was available in the area of the burglary.