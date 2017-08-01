3 wrecks on state roads leave 4 Arkansans dead

At least four people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads over the weekend.

An Arkansas woman died in a crash Friday after a vehicle in which she was riding hit a tree in Ouachita County, Arkansas State Police said.

Joshua C. Haggood, a 35-year-old man from Texarkana, was driving north on Arkansas 7 near Camden when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road, a police report said.

Michelle N. Daniel, 31, of Camden was in the passenger seat when the 2012 Hyundai hit a tree around 10:45 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haggood was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

A 37-year-old man was killed when his vehicle overturned off a Northwest Arkansas interstate, causing him to be ejected, state police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. Saturday as Jeffery Johnson of Fayetteville was driving north on Interstate 49 at the Pleasant Grove Road exit in Rogers.

Johnson's northbound 2016 GMC left the highway and traveled into a field, then overturned, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Benton County coroner.

Travel conditions at the time of the morning crash were described as clear and dry.

Arkansas State Police said a crash on Interstate 40 in central Arkansas on Sunday left two people dead.

State police said the wreck happened about 5 a.m. Sunday near the Morgan/Maumelle exit on the interstate in Pulaski County. According to a preliminary report, a car driven by 27-year-old Lucy Enloe of North Little Rock was disabled in the right lane because of an earlier wreck.

A pickup crashed into Enloe's car and into a tractor-trailer whose driver had pulled over onto the shoulder to help with the earlier accident.

The pickup's driver, 70-year-old Donald Hutchcroft of Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say Enloe died later Sunday at a hospital.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

