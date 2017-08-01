Agencies responding to standoff in Arkansas; person reportedly barricaded in home

Several agencies were responding Tuesday to a standoff situation in eastern Arkansas.

The Brinkley Police Department said it was called around 9:30 a.m. to an incident at a home on New Orleans Avenue.

A person was reported barricaded inside the residence and armed with a weapon, according to authorities.

Also responding were the Arkansas State Police, Monroe County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Additional information was not immediately available from the agencies.

Brinkley, a town of around 2,800 residents, is nearly 70 miles east of Little Rock in Monroe County.

