Authorities: Little Rock man arrested on DWI charge after fleeing stop with teen daughter in vehicle

A Little Rock man suspected of drunken driving faces charges after, authorities say, he fled from a park ranger with his 13-year-old daughter inside his vehicle.

Thomas Charles Coy, 44, was arrested Saturday on charges of vehicular fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test, according to the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs.

Authorities say Hot Springs National Park ranger Zach Summerlin was eastbound on Airport Road near North Moore Road on Saturday when he noticed a silver Yukon “driving in and out of the turn lane several times.”

Summerlin, who suspected texting while driving, then pulled up next to the driver, later identified as Coy, and attempted to tell him to stop, according to the newspaper. Coy reportedly did not notice.

The driver narrowly avoided hitting a car and a motorcycle, prompting the park ranger to activate his lights in a traffic stop attempt.

A chase ensued that ended in Summerlin near the intersection of South Danna Drive and Happy Street, authorities said.

There, Coy was ordered to exit his vehicle and complied. He stumbled and smelled strongly of intoxicants, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Coy, who failed three field sobriety tests, reportedly admitted to drinking more than a bottle of white wine. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent.

