Arkansas man gets 120 days in jail, 6 years probation in fatal pedestrian crash

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail as well as six years of probation after fleeing the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports that Brandon Neal Harris, 36, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty July 24 to leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

The Arkansas State Police responded around 2 a.m. July 30, 2016, to the crash involving a pedestrian, Ronnie Dale Fletcher, who had been struck by a vehicle on Airport Road near Marion Anderson Road.

A driver, later identified as Harris, had been traveling eastbound on Airport Road when he struck Fletcher, who was standing in the eastbound lanes, according to the newspaper.

After the crash, Harris continued traveling, the affidavit states. The impact resulted in fatal injuries to Fletcher, whose body came to a rest in the turning lane.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.