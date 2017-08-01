Arkansan accused of hitting son's ex-fiancee in head with pan, biting off her left nipple

An Arkansas woman is accused of hitting her son’s ex-fiancee in the head with a frying pan and biting off her left nipple during an altercation, authorities said.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Tracey L. House, 49, of Hot Springs was arrested Friday on one misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battery.

An officer with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to Noles Street in reference to a battery. The disturbance reportedly happened at the ex-fiancee’s mother’s home on Webb Lane.

The victim said that House bit her, grabbed her by her hair and struck her in the side of the head with a frying pan, according to the newspaper, which cited an affidavit.

House reportedly admitted to authorities that she attacked the woman but said that she had only done so after being shoved to the ground.

The victim’s mother told police that she attempted to break up the fight. At that point though, her daughter had already been injured, she said.

House's name did not appear in Garland County jail records as of Tuesday morning. She is set to appear Aug. 8 in Garland County District Court.

