ASU suspends LB for 2017 season

The Arkansas State University football program announced Monday night that senior linebacker Khari Lain was suspended for the 2017 season for not meeting an NCAA policy during the team's appearance in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

The athletic department and ASU Coach Blake Anderson would not comment on the specific policy Lain did not meet. The Red Wolves defeated Central Florida 31-13 in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 in Orlando, Fla., and Lain had two tackles in the game.

"We are obviously disappointed for both Khari and our team that he won't be on the field for his senior season," Anderson said in a statement.

Lain played 13 games in a reserve role and on special teams during the 2016 season. His 32 tackles were the most on the team among players who didn't start.

-- Brooks Kubena

Sports on 08/01/2017